Covid vaccine does not cause stroke or heart attack

Cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar countered, in an interview with UOL News today, sharing on social media by state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL-SP) lying about vaccines against covid-19 causing heart attack and stroke.

“I’m impressed how the political class does this disservice to humanity. A person like Janaina, who is a lawyer, has a doctorate, damn life… If you want to give an opinion on the subject, delve deeper. heart attack,” he explained. “If you want electoral gain with this, delve into the matter. Do not retweet what is in any type of press. There are many things wrong, without a reliable source”, he added.

Hajjar reinforced, during the interview, the safety of vaccines against the disease caused by the coronavirus. “Covid-19 is a serious disease, which generates both short-term and long-term complications. In children, it can lead to hospitalization and death, in addition to acute and chronic sequelae. If children who died in Brazil had been vaccinated , that number would be at zero”, he pointed out.

mandatory vaccination

For the cardiologist, childhood vaccination against covid-19 should be mandatory. “Our freedom ends when it affects the other’s. The moment I choose, out of ignorance, fake news, not to vaccinate my child, he goes to school and can transmit the disease to another child, teacher and keep the virus circulating.

Vaccination against covid-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old starts this Monday (17) in the city of São Paulo. On Friday (14), the state campaign had a symbolic beginning, with the application of the immunizer in 15 children. Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an 8-year-old indigenous boy, was the first child vaccinated.

According to the state schedule, followed in the capital, the first stage of vaccination takes place until February 10 and is aimed at indigenous children, quilombolas, with comorbidities or permanent disabilities (physical, sensory or intellectual). The state estimates 850,000 young people vaccinated at this stage. After the priority group, childhood vaccination must be staggered according to age.