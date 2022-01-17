Crater bypass on BR-381 should be ready this Monday (17), says Dnit – Gerais

Interdicted for two days, BR-381, in Nova Era, should have detour completed this Monday (photo: social networks)

An alternative detour scheduled for completion this Monday (1/17) should give relief to the driver facing BR-381. A stretch of the highway, at the height of Nova Era, in the Central Region of Minas, has been closed since Friday (1/14). after a landslide from a hill, which caused the asphalt to sink, a phenomenon known as “slope shear”.

The forecast for completion of the alternative route by the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), which has been carrying out works since Saturday (1/15) at the site, at KM 321 of the highway.

There are about 100 meters of destroyed track, with cracks and landslides, which caused a three-kilometer ban. What caused the disaster was the large volume of water, the saturation of the soil and the displacement of the land mass.

BR-381 is the main link between Minas Gerais and Bahia and Esprito Santo. In the last two days, drivers traveling on the highway are forced to make detours, which sometimes increase the trip by 70 kilometers.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) and Dnit informed that the detour will only be used by passenger vehicles. Cargo trucks and buses should continue using the road detours nearby.