Create in rival, promise renewal and more: Santos news

Credit: Disclosure / Santos

Peixe continues its preparation for the 2022 season and yesterday it got great news for its fan, the renewal of Marcos Leonardo, however, another youngster from the base, Robson Bambu is close to Corinthians. In addition, there was a message from the president to Neymar, a possible exit boat and Copa São Paulo.

To check out the main news from Santos today, just click on the respective titles below:

Santos confirms Marcos Leonardo’s renewal until December 2026

After many comings and goings, striker Marcos Leonardo finally signed his new contract with Peixe. The athlete has his new bond with the club until December 2026.

New Corinthians reinforcement is created by Santos and has not played for almost a year

If a promise has been renewed with the Fish, another offspring is close to a rival. Defender Robson Bambu should be announced by Corinthians in the coming days. The defender is only 24 years old and is at Nice, France.

Do they fit in your team? Santos should trade 7 players for 2022

Like the vast majority of teams, Peixe has an excess of players in the squad that should not be taken advantage of by Fábio Carille, so the destination should be loans to other clubs. There are at least 7 athletes on the list, among them: Guilherme Nunes, Ivonei, Bruno Marques, Renyer and Rodrigão.

After Neymar admits he misses Vila Belmiro, Santos president sends a message to the star

PSG forward highlighted affection for the club in which he was formed and received a message from current president Andres Rueda.

Copinha: learn how to watch the round of 16 games this Sunday (16)

Looking for another ranking in the Sao Paulo Cup of Junior Football, Peixe faces a great opponent, another traditional team in revealing great players in the base, Fluminense. The duel is scheduled for 19:30 (Brasilia).