Cruzeiro: Rafael Cabral arrives in BH and adjusts details to be announced

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral landed this Sunday afternoon (16), at Confins airport, and adjusts details to be announced as Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper for the next three years, replacing Fábio. The player was in the reserve of Reading, in the Second Division of England, and terminated his contract in recent days. The athlete was revealed by Santos in 2010, where he stayed until 2013, when he was traded with Napoli. He also passed through Sampdoria.

As disclosed by the website GOAL, Raposa would have offered Rafael Cabral a three-year contract, with a monthly salary of R$300,000, in addition to R$1.8 million worth of gloves, diluted during the period. In addition, according to the publication, the Minas Gerais team will pay a commission of 300 thousand euros (about R$ 1.9 million) to Kia Joorabchian, the athlete’s agent, for the negotiation.

A source linked to Cruzeiro and heard by Super.FC is surprised by the figures. “From what I’ve heard at the club about salaries, I think that’s absolutely unlikely. If it is, it will be a huge surprise, because it makes no sense (given the policy adopted by the club after the sale to Ronaldo Nazário’s group)”, he comments.

who is Rafael

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral came to football at Santos. Revealed by the base, he reached the professional level in 2010. In 2011, already as the owner of the shirt 1 of Peixe, he was champion of São Paulo. He also played an important role in the Copa Libertadores title that year, at just 21 years old.

In the following season, the good performances for the Vila Belmiro club led him to the Brazilian national team. Summoned by then coach Mano Menezes, he started the friendly against the United States. He was slated to start at the 2012 London Olympics, but was cut due to injury.

In 2013, Santos accepted Napoli’s proposal and negotiated Rafael Cabral. However, a knee ligament injury ruled him out of the pitch for about six months. In the Neapolitan team, he made only 45 games in five years and, without space, he transferred to Sampdoria. In the Genoa team, he also played little (four times) and left for England, to defend Reading, in August 2019.

In two seasons in Terra da Rainha, he took to the field 98 opportunities. Lately, he had lost his position and was on the bench at the English club.

Datasheet

Rafael Cabral Barbosa

Age: 31 years old (5/20/1990)

Place of birth: Sorocoba (SP)

Clubs: Santos, Napoli-ITA, Sampdoria-ITA, Reading-ING

titles

Santos: Campeonato Paulista (2010, 2011, 2012); Brazil Cup: (2010); Copa Libertadores da América (2011) and Recopa Sudamericana (2012).

Napoli: Coppa Italia (2013/2014); Italian Super Cup (2014)

Brazilian national team: Superclásico of the Americas (2014)

individual awards

Best Goalkeeper of the Paulista Championship: 2012 and 2013

Best Goalkeeper of the 2011 Copa Libertadores

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.