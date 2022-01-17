Cup | Vasco vs São Paulo: where to watch LIVE the round of 16 match at Copinha

Vasco faces São Paulo, this Monday (17), at 8 pm, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano, in a game valid for the round of 16 of Copinha

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior is in its final stretch, and between this weekend and this Monday, the competition continues in the round of 16 duels. Vasco faces São Paulo, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, this Monday (17), at 20h. The match will be broadcast live on SporTV, on closed TV.

Vasco is undefeated in Copinha. The team from Rio ended the first phase in the lead of its group, with nine points. He reached the round of 16 after beating Joinville and Audax on penalties. The boys from Colina are the owners of the biggest rout in this edition of Copinha.

Vasco’s opponent, São Paulo, eliminated São Caetano 3-0 in the third phase, before, Tricolor Paulista left São Bernardo behind and after winning its three games in the group phase, it is in the round of 16 with 100% use.

Vasco should go to the field with Cadu, JP Galvão, Pimentel, Zé Vitor and Julião; Rodrigo, Andrey and Marlon Gomes; Vinícius, Figueiredo and Marcos Dias.

São Paulo should start with the following formation: Young; Nathan, Beraldo, Luizão and Patryck; Pablo, Léo, Pagé and Pedrinho; Vitinho and Caio (Facundo Milan).

São Paulo vs Vasco: find out where to watch this Monday’s game live:

