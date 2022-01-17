Cyberpunk 2077 is about to receive the biggest update of the last 4 months

Steam database update shows next-gen version of the game may be coming

Released at the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 received several updates in 2021 aimed at bringing more stability to the game and regaining the trust of fans – a process that was interrupted after patch 1.31 released in September. However, It shouldn’t be long before CD Projekt resumes work on the game, which should soon receive the most relevant batch of content since it hit stores.

In the community dedicated to the game on Reddit, fans noticed that the title related database on Steam was recently updated to include version 1.5. The expectation is that it will be a major update that, in addition to introducing the first DLC content promised by the developer, should also represent the Official release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions.

The new patch would coincide with plans released by CD Projekt RED, which in November 2021 stated that it was working hard to bring the title to the current generation of consoles. In a statement released at the time, studio president Adam Kicinski stated that The update was expected to come out in the first quarter of 2022.

CD Projekt RED debunks and denies rumors

While working on new content for Cyberpunk 2077, the developer preferred to adopt a more discreet public stance – which helped create some anxiety in the public waiting for the game to reach a better state on consoles. The last time she went public was to deny rumors. who claimed that part of the team responsible for the game had been fired and that it was necessary to rewrite part of the game code on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



The company referenced a lengthy post on Reddit that allegedly revealed details about the development process of the RPG and described much of the content that had been cut. According to the author, the company was forced to remove two complete narrative arcs, as well as a completely different version of Johnny Silverhand, a character played by Keanu Reeves.

The expectation is that, at best, the Cyberpunk 2077’s next patch to be released (at least for PC) in February this year, although there is a good chance it won’t arrive until March. Common release marred by bugs and problematic PS4 and Xbox One versions, the game had its best performance on PC and even received a flood of positive reviews on Steam after receiving some updates.

Source: Forbes, Dual Shockers