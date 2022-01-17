Datafolha: 58% think Bolsonaro hinders vaccination of children against Covid | vaccines

Most Brazilians believe that President Jair Bolsonaro hinders rather than helps the vaccination of children against Covid-19, according to a Datafolha survey released this Monday (17). For a quarter of respondents, Bolsonaro helps more than hinders.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The opinion poll was conducted by telephone between the 12th and 13th of January, with 2,023 people aged 16 and over, in all the states of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

The 58% of respondents aged 16 and over who think the president is more of a hindrance than a help is equivalent to 97.3 million people, according to Datafolha. The 25% who believe that Bolsonaro helps more than he hinders is equivalent to almost 42 million Brazilians.

The question asked to respondents was:

In your opinion, the President Jair Bolsonaro Is it acting more to help or hinder the vaccination of children against Covid?

More to help: 25%

More to get in the way: 58%

Neither to help nor to hinder: two%

Do not know: 14%

Breaking down by sex, 61% of women think that Bolsonaro is more of a hindrance than a help, while 32% of men believe that he is more of a help than a hindrance.