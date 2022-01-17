Datafolha: 79% of Brazilians support vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid | vaccines

Eight out of ten Brazilians (79%) support the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19, according to a Datafolha survey released this Monday (17). Another 17% reject immunization for this age group (see video above) .

The opinion poll was conducted by telephone between the 12th and 13th of January, with 2,023 people aged 16 and over, in all the states of the country. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

The 79% of respondents aged 16 and over who support the measure are equivalent to 132.5 million people, according to Datafolha.

1 of 1 Vaccination against Covid-19 started in children on Sunday (16) in DF — Photo: Agência Saúde do DF/Disclosure Vaccination against Covid-19 began in children on Sunday (16) in DF — Photo: Agência Saúde do DF/Disclosure

The question asked to respondents was:

In your opinion, should children aged 5 to 11 be vaccinated against Covid or not?

Yea: 79%

No: 17%

Do not know: 4%

In the breakdown by sex, 83% of women interviewed by the survey are in favor of vaccination, against 75% of men. At the other end, 11% of women and 22% of men said that children aged 5 to 11 should not be vaccinated.

Below is a breakdown of respondents’ opinion by region:

Southeast: 83% think that children aged 5 to 11 should be vaccinated against Covid and 14% are against it;

83% think that children aged 5 to 11 should be vaccinated against Covid and 14% are against it; North East: 78% are in favor and 18% are against;

78% are in favor and 18% are against; Midwest / North (the survey grouped these two regions of Brazil together): 77% to 20%;

(the survey grouped these two regions of Brazil together): 77% to 20%; South: 72% to 21%

Do you intend to vaccinate children?

Datafolha also asked if respondents were responsible for any children between the ages of 5 and 11 and whether or not they intended to take them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Seven out of ten survey participants (71%) said they were not responsible for any children in this age group. Of the 27% who said they were responsible, 22% intend to take them to be immunized and 5% do not intend to vaccinate them..

The question asked to respondents was:

Are you the primary guardian or guardian of a child aged 5 to 11? Do you intend to take this child (children) to vaccinate against Covid?

You are responsible for the child and intend to vaccinate him: 22%

You are responsible for the child and do not intend to vaccinate him/her: 5%

Do not know: two%

Not responsible for any children aged 5 to 11: 71%

Datafolha also asked whether parents and guardians should take children to school at this time, with the explosion in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 caused by the omicron variant, which is more contagious. Most think so (53%), and 44% believe no.

The question asked to respondents was:

In your opinion, should parents and guardians take their children to school or not at this time?

Yea: 53%

No: 44%

Do not know: 4%

The Datafolha survey also showed that the majority of Brazilians (58%) believe that President Jair Bolsonaro hinders rather than helps the vaccination of children against Covid-19. For a quarter of respondents (25%), Bolsonaro helps more than hinders.

