Datena confirms that he will be a candidate for senator for São Paulo

posted on 01/16/2022 06:00



(Credit: Playback/YouTube)

New names are beginning to emerge to run for a seat in Congress in 2022. Presenter José Luiz Datena, from TV Bandeirantes, confirmed that he will run for a seat in the Senate in October. The statement was made during Brasil Urgente, a program presented by him on the network.

During the participation of the station’s new hire, Fausto Silva, Faustão, in his program, Datena confirmed and added: “I can’t say anything more, but I’m going to be a candidate for the Senate. That’s for sure.” For the fourth time in a row, the presenter says he will be a candidate, but this will in fact be his first election.

In response, Faustão expressed support for his fellow broadcaster: “Look at this one. I don’t know how long he stays there, because he’s not hypocritical. Conchavo isn’t with him,” he said. Datena also confessed that, in fact, he would be a candidate for president – which will not materialize because “they gave him a trick”. He commented that he gave interviews in which he claimed to be a candidate for the presidency. “Then the guys made a fusion and I merged”, ironized the presenter.

The merger Datena refers to is between DEM and PSL, which created União Brasil. Before the union between the two parties, the presenter, until then affiliated with the PSL, was quoted as a possible candidate of the party for the presidency of the Republic.

The presenter did not confirm which party he will join for the electoral dispute. At the end of 2021, Datena postponed joining the PSD, the party of Gilberto Kassab. The likely candidate said he is awaiting guidance from the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and the vice president, Rodrigo Garcia, to join the party that will host his candidacy. In early December, he announced that he will support Doria for the Presidency of the Republic and Garcia for the government of São Paulo.

Datena’s political career has been rehearsing for six years. The first attempt was in 2016, when the presenter considered trying for the position of mayor of São Paulo by the PP. At the time, allegations of corruption involving the party appeared and made Datena retreat. In 2018, the presenter was going to launch himself as a candidate for São Paulo for a seat in the Senate by DEM, but he dropped out.

In the 2020 elections, Datena was quoted as deputy mayor of São Paulo on the re-election ticket of Bruno Covas (PSDB). At the time, he said he believed it was better to remain as a presenter during the covid-19 pandemic, when “the Band needed its more experienced presenters”. This year, Datena has already declared that she will not give up her plans in politics.