Denialist, ex-Italian pilot says he caught Covid-19 on purpose not to get vaccinated

Former Italian MotoGP rider, the denialist Marco Melandri admitted to having contracted Covid-19 on purpose to be “within the rules” and be able to work and attend public spaces without having to vaccinate.

In Italy, only cured from Covid-19 for less than six months or vaccinated against the disease can enter places such as restaurants, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, sporting events and public transport.

“I caught the virus because I sought to catch it and, unlike many vaccinated people, I had a tremendous amount of work to get infected. I did it on purpose to be able to stay within the rules for at least a few months”, said the former pilot in an interview with the MOW website.

When asked if it wouldn’t be simpler to get vaccinated, Melandri appealed to a denialist speech full of fake news that the vaccine is “experimental” and that whoever contracts the coronavirus “is much safer afterwards”.

“Until proven otherwise, this remains an experimental vaccine and with a different mechanism compared to all vaccines in the past, linked to mRNA. Those who get sick are much safer afterwards. I tested positive without even realizing I had something,” he said.

For him, the authorities are “exploiting this thing of vaccines to pit against each other”. “People are convinced that the problem is caused by those who did not have the injection, which is a very small percentage that certainly cannot influence what is happening”, he declared.

Now 39 years old, Melandri played nine seasons in MotoGP and was runner-up in 2005, for Honda.

