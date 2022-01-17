Deviation on BR-381 has no date to be ready, according to Dnit – Gerais

There is still no forecast for the conclusion of the construction of the bypass on the BR-381 near Nova Era (photo: social networks)

The alternative bypass, which is being built at kilometer 321 of the BR-381, does not yet have a date for completion. The expectation that this could be completed in 48 hours, however, the terrain conditions are not favorable. Information from the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

Construction work on the bypass, next to the road, began on Saturday, when the machines arrived at the site. There are about 100 meters of destroyed track, with cracks and landslides, which caused a three-kilometer ban. What caused the disaster was the large volume of water, the saturation of the soil and the displacement of the land mass.

BR-381 is the main link between Minas Gerais and Bahia and Esprito Santo. In the last two days, drivers traveling on the highway are forced to make detours, which sometimes increase the trip by 70 kilometers.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) and Dnit informed that the detour will only be used by passenger vehicles. Cargo trucks and buses should continue using the road detours nearby.