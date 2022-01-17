Deyverson makes provocation against Flamengo

This Sunday, Deyverson shared the second goal of the West’s victory over Flamengo per 2 to 0 at cup, which took place on Saturday, and made a clear provocation to the rival. the attacker of palm trees questioned whether the goal of the São Paulo team is similar to the one scored by him in the final of the Liberators.

“Does anyone remember anything similar?” Deyverson posted in the stories of Instagram, sharing the video and making the provocation to Flamengo.

At Arena Barueri, Reifit confirmed the triumph of Oeste, by 2 to 0, in the 45th minute of the second half. He took advantage of Igor Jesus’ inattention, stole the ball and, facing the goalkeeper, swung the nets, confirming Flamengo’s elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

A very similar move took place with Deyverson at Estádio Centenário, in November 2021, when he stole the ball from Andreas Pereira and scored Palmeiras’ second goal in overtime. In this way, he secured the third championship of the Libertadores do Palestra.

Palmeiras is in pre-season and enters the field for the first time in 2022 on January 23, at 16:00 (Brasília time), when they visit Grêmio Novorizontino for the opening of the Paulista championship.

Leave your comment