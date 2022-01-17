Dias counters Lira and says that House proposal ‘does not solve’ fuel price hike

President of the Chamber of Deputies said, this Sunday, 16, that state managers resist reducing taxes on gasoline, diesel and ethanol

Reproduction / Facebook / Government of Piauí Wellington Dias said that Petrobras has readjusted fuel prices six times since governors froze ICMS on inputs



The governor of Piaui, Wellington Dias (PT), rebutted the criticism of the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and stated that the proposal approved by the deputies “does not solve” the problem of the high price of fuels and also “causes unbalance to states and municipalities”. This Sunday morning, the 16th, in a series of publications made on his profile on twitter, Lira said that governors, “with Wellington Dias at the forefront, demand solutions from Congress” in an election year.

“The proposal, presented without any dialogue or technical basis, does not resolve and still causes imbalance to states and municipalities. It is enough to examine the size of Petrobras’ profit to know who is winning in this lack of understanding”, said Wellington Dias in a note sent by his press office. The PT also highlights that, since October last year, when the governors decided to freeze the ICMS calculation base on fuel, the state-owned company announced six increases in the price of inputs.

The proposal cited by Dias, who coordinates the National Forum of Governors, was approved in October 2021 and established an ICMS rate that would be defined based on the average of the last two years. According to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the measure would guarantee predictability and reduce the impacts for consumers. The text was criticized by experts and governors. Estimates from the Treasury Departments predicted that the project could withdraw R$ 24 billion a year from the state coffers.

“The Chamber dealt with the bill that mitigated the effects of fuel increases. Sent to the Senate, he became an ugly duckling and Geni from the market gang. They said she was interventionist and electoral. Now, at the beginning of an election year, governors, led by Wellington Dias, are demanding solutions from Congress. With state coffers crammed with so much revenue and targeting October, they’ve decided it’s time to cut the price. They could have pressed even last year. That’s why I remember the governors’ resistance to reducing ICMS at the time. I also record that we did our part. Charges, go to the Senate”, wrote Lira.