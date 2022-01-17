Did the salary increase? Tadeu Schmidt reveals why he switched Fantástico for BBB22

After two months of preparation, Tadeu Schmidt debuts as commander of BBB22 this Monday (17). The presenter, who has worked on Fantástico for the last 14 years, revealed that he switched from journalism to entertainment for the desire to start a new cycle in his career. In his new role, his salary will be boosted with advertising campaigns and merchandising actions, something he was prevented from doing as a news anchor.

“I never asked or showed that I wanted to change journalism for entertainment. If it happened, it had to be naturally, because of the will of others to take me, and not because I kept asking. But there was this desire, yes”, justified the journalist in an interview with the newspaper. O Globo published this Sunday (16).

“I already felt totally fulfilled there. [no Fantástico], I managed to build a much cooler career than I could have dreamed of. I wanted to do something different, looser, more relaxed,” he explained.

according to TV news anticipated, Schmidt has good acceptance with the sponsors of BBB22 and is also quoted to take the vacancy left by Tiago Leifert in charge of The Voice Brasil in the second semester.

When he was invited to Big Brother Brazil, the journalist told only his wife, Ana Cristina, and after a few days he decided to also announce it to the two heiresses: Valentina (19 years old) and Laura (17 years old). With the function, it will have a new routine:

It may happen that I need to spend the night at Globo Studios. If necessary, I’ll stay there, happy as hell. But I think my confinement will be more inside my house. I go to Globo, present the program, come back, wait for the class to go to sleep so I can sleep too, wake up, work out, do my things accompanying the participants and return to Globo.

In the interview with the newspaper O Globo, the ex-Fantástico also confirmed that he will maintain the tradition of elimination speeches and left the use of mascots, such as horses, throughout the season as a mystery.

“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. Do you want to know a curiosity? The artist who drew Rob (BBB’s little robot), Flavio Fernandes (art director at Globo), is the same one who made the horses in Fantástico. What does that mean? Nothing! I’m kidding… I just used my catchphrase here so I wouldn’t miss the joke. But the coincidence is pretty cool, right?”, he joked.

