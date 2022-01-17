Diego Costa bids farewell and “El Turco” arrives, Corinthians’ new target and Fla’s refusal in Central’s summary | football

The clubs arrive on the eve of the State, slowing down in signings for 2022. The focus is now on the key pieces. But there’s still a lot to follow! There’s Diego Costa’s goodbye to Atlético-MG, Corinthians’ new target in the market, the arrival of “El Turco” to command Galo and even a proposal rejected by Flamengo.

Missed any news from the weekend? Check out our Central summary to find out everything that happened in the market.

Check out the latest news from Central Market

The new coach of Atlético-MG landed in Belo Horizonte this Sunday to take charge of the team. Antonio Mohamed – or “El Turco”, as he likes to be called – said he is excited for the first challenge in Brazilian football.

– Opportunity to direct a great of America.

1 of 13 Turco Mohamed in an interview on arrival in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Guilherme Frossard Turkish Mohamed in an interview on arrival in Belo Horizonte — Photo: Guilherme Frossard

The day before, Galo received another one at the airport: Uruguayan defender Diego Godín. He is the club’s third signing of the season.

Diego Costa says goodbye 👋

Amidst the arrivals in Belo Horizonte… the official farewell. Striker Diego Costa announced the departure of Atlético-MG, in a note published on social networks, this Sunday. The parties were working out the last details of the exit.

2 of 13 Diego Costa with the Brazil Cup title medal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Diego Costa with the Brazil Cup title medal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Without Cavani and Diego Costa, Corinthians tried to establish a new target for 2022. It is the striker Arthur Cabral, who is in Basel and may leave the Swiss club. He has been speculated at Barcelona and boasts 27 goals in 31 games this season.

3 of 13 Arthur Cabral celebrates one of his two goals in Basel’s victory against Qarabag — Photo: Georgios Kefalas/EFE Arthur Cabral celebrates one of his two goals in Basel’s victory against Qarabag — Photo: Georgios Kefalas/EFE

Flamengo’s “no” 😎

The Carioca Rubro-Negro received a proposal from Cruz Azul, from Mexico, by defender Léo Pereira. But he declined the offer. The club has few alternatives for the position and has defined that it will only open conversations in case of irrefutable proposals. Which was not the case with the Mexicans…

4 of 13 Léo Pereira – Flamengo x Athletico — Photo: André Durão Léo Pereira – Flamengo x Athletico — Photo: André Durão

Cruzeiro’s new goalkeeper has arrived. After the departure of the idol Fábio, the Minas Gerais club agreed to hire Rafael Cabral, 31 years old. He terminated with Reading, from England, and landed in Belo Horizonte to sign with Raposa.

Palmeiras are eager to hire a new striker. Despite the pressure, the club will not compromise its finances and is now looking at other targets, after the attempt by Lucas Alario failed.

5 of 13 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras x Primavera — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras x Primavera — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

If there are those who arrive at Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras… São Paulo follows a different path. The attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno re-introduced himself to the club, but is training separately from the squad. He was out of Tricolor’s plans for 2022 and is awaiting proposals to leave Morumbi.

6 of 13 Vitor Bueno training for São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Vitor Bueno training for São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

💰 R$ 11 million in the coffers

Amidst the many rejected proposals… Fortaleza knew when to say “yes”. And there’s a millionaire figure coming to the Northeast! That’s because the club agreed to sell striker David to Internacional and will receive about R$ 11 million in the negotiation. Leão do Pici held the athlete’s rights until 2023, but he wanted to follow new directions.

7 of 13 Fagner and David in Corinthians vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Fagner and David in Corinthians vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Cruz-Maltino does not stop receiving reinforcements. This time, he announced the hiring of midfielder Matheus Barbosa, ex-Atlético-GO. He had a link with Avaí and becomes Vasco’s 11th signing for the new season.

8 of 13 Maheus Barbosa, Vasco reinforcement — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br Maheus Barbosa, Vasco reinforcement — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br

…and the business failed

There is also almost enough. Vasco was negotiating with Kashiwa Reysol for striker Pedro Raul. But the requirement of the Japanese club did not please Cruz-Maltino, who stayed away from hiring the athlete.

9 of 13 Pedro Raul with two goals and participation in two more in Kashiwa Reysol’s historic comeback — Photo: J.League Photos Pedro Raul with two goals and participation in two more in Kashiwa Reysol’s historic comeback — Photo: J.League Photos

Did you get it? Well, it’s… difficult. This is the fate of Brazilian Vagner Love for the 2022 season. The striker has agreed a six-month contract with the Danish club, which is at the top of the local league.

10 of 13 Vagner Love scores in Kairat’s victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League — Photo: Reproduction Vagner Love scores in Kairat’s victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League – Photo: Reproduction

Made a proposal… and didn’t walk

A little further away, in Ukraine, Dynamo Kiev presented a proposal by Luan Brito. He is one of Fluminense’s gems in Copinha and entered the market’s radar, but the club declined the offer. It was a no-cost loan with an option to buy, for 1.5 million euros.

11 of 13 Luan Brito, at the 2021 Carioca Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Luan Brito, at the 2021 Carioca Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

Like Fluminense, Santos has his eye on the home side. Peixe agreed to renew the contract with striker Marcos Leonardo, 18 years old. And now he has a new target: Kaiky. The defender – 17 years old – is also among the club’s promises.

12 of 13 Kaiky during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Kaiky during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Another proposal rejected. But for a different reason. Defender Léo Ortiz turned down an offer from Tigres-MEX, because he is looking for a spot in the Brazilian national team. He is currently at Bragantino and believes that following in Brazil can be positive to be remembered by Tite.