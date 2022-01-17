Diego Costa says goodbye to Atlético-MG: “Feeling of gratitude” | athletic-mg

Goodbye! The marriage between Atlético and Diego Costa comes to an end

The striker Diego Costa published a note, this Sunday, officially communicating his departure from Atlético-MG. He stayed just over five months at the club. Corinthians is the main interested in the player.

– Today, officially, I say goodbye to Atlético. I would like to thank all Massa Atleticana for all the support and affection I received from the first to the last day. Thank you so much for being part of my childhood dream of playing in Brazilian football and winning titles. I also express my gratitude to the entire technical staff, medical department, employees and especially to my teammates who helped me daily, always doing everything to make me feel comfortable. The feeling that remains is gratitude to all of you athleticans. Thank you and I wish you all the success in the world

1 of 2 Diego Costa with the title medal of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Diego Costa with the Brazil Cup title medal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

According to Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, there will be no payment of a fine for the termination of the contract (it would run until the end of 2022) between the parties. The club worked out the last details of the departure in the last few days.

The possibility of Diego Costa leaving Atlético-MG began to be aired last month. The request to leave came from the player, alleging personal motivation and adaptation, according to Caetano. The management even tried to change the course of the situation, but without success.