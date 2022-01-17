Diesel touches R$7 in the second week of January, points out ANP – Notícias

Even before the full impact of the price increase made by Petrobras and Acelen on diesel and gasoline, in the last week the two fuels registered, on average, an increase of 1.4% and 0.2% in prices in the week of 9 to January 15th, respectively. CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) also rose, on average, by 1.2%, while the price of cooking gas dropped by 0.3% and ethanol remained stable.

The data are from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), which detected the maximum price of diesel in the Southeast region, at R$ 6.905/liter, 3% above the highest price of the previous week (R$ 6.700/l ). The lowest price for diesel was found in the Northeast, at R$4,070, 15% below the lowest price for the week of January 2nd to 8th.

Both Petrobras and Acelen (controller of the Mataripe Refinery in Bahia, formerly Rlam) raised the price of diesel and gasoline last week, following the rise in oil on the international market, which this month has already appreciated by 10, 6% compared to the end of December last year. Petrobras raised the price of diesel by 8% and that of gasoline by 4.8% on the 12th, while Acelen made adjustments of up to 5.1% for gasoline and up to 8.4% for diesel on Saturday ( 15).

According to the ANP, gasoline continues with the maximum price of R$ 7.899/l, registered at gas stations in the Southeast region, the same value as the previous week. The minimum price was R$ 5.569/l, a decrease of 1.9% against the same period, found in service stations in the South region.

Cooking gas, or LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) in 13-kilogram cylinders, had its maximum price raised again to R$140, after having dropped to R$135 in the first week of January. Even so, the average price in Brazil is R$ 102.24 a cylinder, against R$ 102.55 the previous week, a drop of 0.3%.

CNG is feeling the impact of the rise in natural gas on the international market, driven by the Northern Hemisphere winter, which increases the use of heating. The product increased by 1.2% in the average practiced in the country from January 9 to 15, with a maximum price of R$ 6.199 per cubic meter (m³) in the Southeast and a minimum price of R$ 3.179/m³, in the Central- West.

The average price of ethanol remained practically stable, at R$ 5.046/l, a drop of 0.09% in relation to the average of the previous week, with the lowest price being found in the Southeast, at R$ 4.329/l, and the highest high in the South, of R$ 7.699/l.

