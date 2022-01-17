Digital account is facilitating card approval with initial limit of BRL 700

Are you looking to open a digital account? Gestãonet, a partner company that offers solutions to facilitate the financial management of companies, is releasing the opening of accounts and bulk credit approval for new users with initial limits of R$ 700.

See also: Microcredit of up to R$20,000 is released to non-Itaú account holders; understand how it works

The company offers services for the issuance of simplified billing with fees for receipt only and prepaid card with no annual fee to use the balance of the Gestoret account. The goal is to help customers reduce delinquency and keep finances always in the blue.

To apply for the Gestornet card, you must open an account. For that, you can follow the steps below:

Download the “Gerencia-net” App from your app store;

open the app

Click on “Open Account”;

Fill in all the requested data;

Create the electronic signature;

Wait for the account opening confirmation email;

After confirmation, choose the option “Management Card”;

Discover the benefits of the Gestoret card

Withdrawals in any cashier of the plus network;

International Visa Card;

No Annual Fee;

No Fees;

Contactless Technology;

Accepted in over 300,000 stores worldwide;

It has a Visa flag.

Vai de Visa Program – Gestoret

Vai de Visa is a platform that has discounts very similar to those offered by Mastercard Surpreenda. It does not offer the possibility of accumulating points, but on the other hand, it has many exclusive advantages and benefits such as:

Offers and discounts when purchasing products or contracting services;

Visa Causas: support a social cause with Visa without paying anything;

Promotions with sweepstakes or cashback (money back) on the invoice.

Anyone wishing to participate in the program must have a card issued by the brand in any bank and in any modality in the debit and credit functions.

It is important to note that there are rules for using this benefit. Discounts do not extend to all products and payment must be made with a Visa card.