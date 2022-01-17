Diógenes says he was a defender before going to Santos and reveals “pressure” from João Paulo

Highlight of Santos in the classification for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Diógenes revealed this Sunday that he did not always act as a goalkeeper. Even at the beginning of his football career, he liked to play as a defender, but decided to go for the goal after one of his teammates missed a game.

“In the beginning I didn’t like it very much (being a goalkeeper), the field was made of dirt, so playing was very bad. I had a lot of deficiency in one-on-one, but I was good in my head, I was always the tallest. Then there was the Danone Cup and the goalkeeper was missing. I went and played goalie. I’ve always had a lot of courage to throw myself at the ball. It was a difficult transition because I didn’t like it very much, but I got the hang of it and today I’m in love with the position”, he told the Santos TV.

The 21-year-old archer arrived at Peixe in 2020, after passing through the youth categories of Internacional. His first experience in Copinha, by the way, was precisely with the colored shirt, but as a reserve.

“The first time I played the Cup was as a third goalkeeper, for Inter, and I already felt the atmosphere. I’ve always wanted to own one. So when I heard that the 2000 would be able to play, I asked to come down to play. It will add a lot to my career.”

Absolute holder of Santos’ goal in the current edition of the tournament, Diógenes shone last Friday when he saved a penalty and helped Alvinegro pass through Ferroviária. And the player’s focus is to lead the club to its fourth title in the competition. The last one was in 2014, when João Paulo was the owner of the position.

“João Paulo does not need to comment. An amazing guy, who works a lot. In addition to playing great games, he trains very hard. He even put pressure on me because he was the last goalkeeper to win the Cup. It’s more of a motivation. John I worked a little because when I went up he was hurt, but he’s always talking to me. Jandrei and Vladimir also talked a lot to me when they were here”, he said.

And to try to improve even more his performance on the field, Menino da Vila has the important help of Arzul, goalkeeper coach at Alvinegro Praiano for decades.

“I already knew Azul’s work since Inter. I knew he would add a lot. I was a little scared in the first training sessions, because he’s a more closed-off guy. But it was very good. He adds a lot, talks to me, sends me a message after the matches. After the under-23 matches last year, he would call me in his room to show me some videos, to show me what I could improve”, he concluded.

Santos is looking for a spot in the quarterfinals of Copa São Paulo this Sunday, at 19:30 (Brasília time), against Fluminense, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

