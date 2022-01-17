Director of ‘Don’t Look Up’ criticizes Bolsonaro after PT is compared to comet – 01/17/2022 – Illustrated

The director of “Don’t Look Up”, Adam McKay, criticized President Jair Bolsonaro in a message he published on twitter this Sunday night.

“Bolsonaro would certainly ask people not to look up,” he wrote, in a reference to the film itself, about a comet that approaches Earth and threatens humanity in the plot in which the head of state, played by Meryl Streep, asks the population does not believe astronomers.

McKay’s publication came as a response to an article that Ciro Nogueira, the Minister of the Civil House, published in the newspaper O Globo comparing the PT to the film’s comet. “Look up. By doing this and thinking about the day after the election, you will not opt ​​for the PT comet,” he wrote.

The third most watched film in Netflix history, “Não Olha para Cima” has drawn comparisons with Brazilian politics since it premiered in December. For most netizens, Streep’s character can be compared to Bolsonaro, who has been discrediting science since the beginning of the pandemic.