DirecTV announces that it will stop showing news channel from the right

One of the main pay-TV operators in the US, with around 15 million subscribers, DirecTV announced that it will no longer offer the One America News (OAN) channel starting in April, when the contract expires. The news is a heavy blow to the channel and affects the most conservative camp of American politics.

Launched in 2013, One America News (OAN) positioned itself to the right of FoxNews, a notoriously conservative channel. With positions often closer to the far right, the OAN was a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump (2017-2021), helped to spread various conspiracy theories and always supported the thesis that Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections was stolen.

Five days after the Associated Press declared Joe Biden victory, the OAN continued to insist that Donald Trump had won. The channel continued referring to Trump as “President Trump” (while referring to Biden without mentioning his title) for months after the new president took office on January 21, 2021.

During the coronavirus pandemic, an OAN commentator claimed that the disease was created in a laboratory in North Carolina, and said that Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, funded the creation of covid. In November 2020, after announcing the false cure for the disease, the channel was suspended from You Tube for a week, but continued to publish videos on its own platform.

According to Bloomberg, which reported on DirecTV’s decision, the operator did not disclose the reasons for terminating the contract. According to the news, in October 2021, Robert Herring., founder of OAN, stated that the channel was created at the request of executives at AT&T, which owns DirecTV. According to him, 90% of the channel’s revenues came from the contract with the operator.