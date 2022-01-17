discover some curiosities about the organ

A woman’s vagina is both a sexual organ and part of the birth canal. Just as they can have different sized breasts, hands and feet, the size and depth of vaginas can also vary.

According to a study, the average depth of a vagina is around 9.6 centimeters. Other sources suggest that the average size range may be approximately 7.6 cm to 17.7 cm. However, these changes are not apparent, even for a sexual partner.

Vagina size and appearance

A report on BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology showed that the average depth of the vagina is about 9.6 cm, but the depth and vaginal appearance can vary greatly. In fact, the depth of the vagina (from the opening to the tip of the cervix) can measure up to 17.7 cm.

The vagina is the channel for the cervix, which separates the uterus and vagina. Several types of tissue line the inside of the vagina, including the mucosa. The mucosa is made up of specialized cells that secrete a lubricating fluid, which helps the vaginal walls elongate.

The outer portion of the female genitals is the vulva. The vulva includes the labia minora and labia majora – the labia-like parts of the female genitals. The appearance of vulvas varies greatly. The skin can be the same color or darker than the rest of the body. The labia majora, which are the outer “lips”, can range from about 7 to 12 cm in length. The clitoris ranges from about 5 to 35 mm in size, but it swells and enlarges if a woman is aroused.

What affects vaginal size?

The size and depth of the vagina changes in certain situations. It can “stretch” to accommodate the insertion of a tampon, finger or penis. During arousal, more blood flows into the vagina. This causes it to elongate and the cervix, or the tip of the uterus, to lift slightly, allowing the penis, finger, or sex toy to fit there. While a vagina expands during arousal, a large penis or sex toy can still cause discomfort when having sex.

How does the vagina change over time?

The vagina will not change its appearance as it is internal. In fact, research has found no link between the depth of a person’s vagina and their age. However, lips can appear smaller over time. This is because the amount of estrogen in the body decreases with age, which can reduce fat and collagen.

The genitals may also appear to change color, becoming lighter or darker with hormonal changes over time. Some women may find that their vagina looks different after giving birth. Although the tissues in the vagina stretch to accommodate a baby, this is not permanent.

The research found no difference in vaginal length between women who gave birth and those who did not. If a person finds their vagina feels different after giving birth, a doctor may recommend Kegel exercises, which involve squeezing and releasing the muscles used to control urination to help strengthen the pelvic floor.

Vagina size and penis length

The average erect penis is about 33% longer than the average vagina. Although the sizes of the penis and vagina can vary, these organs can usually accommodate each other. A 2015 study found that the average erect penis length was just over 13 cm. Some women may report discomfort if their sexual partner has a larger than average penis. It can be painful or uncomfortable if an object like a penis or sex toy hits the cervix. Having adequate lubrication and communicating any discomfort can help keep sexual activity pleasurable.

Self-care tips to keep your vagina healthy:

Avoid douches or use highly scented bath products, tampons or sprays feminine hygiene;

Change wet clothes and bathing suits as often as possible to reduce the risk of infection.

Change pads and tampons frequently;

Use protection during sexual activity;

Refrain from wearing clothes that are too tight, which can contribute to irritation and excessive sweating.

Urinating after sex to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

The depth and appearance of vaginas varies greatly between people. Normally, the depth of the vagina is between 9.6 centimeters. It is an organ designed to accommodate both childbirth and sexual activity.

However, if a woman experiences pain during sex due to what she perceives as a shallow vagina, she should speak to her doctor. He can investigate the underlying causes of the pain and refer you to a specialist. He may recommend pelvic floor therapy or sex therapy, which can make sex more pleasurable, regardless of vaginal depth.

Source: Medical News Today

