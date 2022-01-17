Djokovic arrives in UAE after deportation and controversy

Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after being deported from Australia this Sunday (16). The world’s number 1 tennis player lost his chance to compete in the Australian Open by not getting vaccinated against covid-19.

The return flight, UAE409, which left Melbourne and was operated by Emirates Airlines, arrived this Monday morning at the time of the Arab country.

Upon arrival, the Serbian tennis player was approached by fans and took some selfies as soon as he stepped into the airport. Djokovic’s final destination remains to be seen, whether he stays in Dubai or goes to some of his residences, in Serbia, Spain or Monaco.

Novak Djokovic was approached by a fan on arrival at Dubai Airport Image: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

Novak Djokovic posted a short statement on his social media about the Australian Court’s decision:

“I will now take some time to rest and recover, before making further comments. Furthermore, I am extremely disappointed by the Court’s decision to deny my appeal to review the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa – were some of the words of Djokovic,” wrote the tennis player.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and is the current three-time consecutive champion of the tournament. The tennis player appealed as far as justice allowed, was tried in the middle of an Australian Sunday and on an “urgent” basis, and was defeated.

With the absence of Djokovic in the tournament, the Australian Open had to reorganize the table and define a tennis player to replace the Serbian tennis player.