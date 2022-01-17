Djokovic could be barred from Roland Garros after French government approves vaccination passport

Novak Djokovic suffered another hard defeat off the court, a day after being deported by Australia. The Serbian tennis player now runs the risk of not being able to compete in Roland Garros, the second and next Grand Slam of the season, in Paris, because the French government approved the adoption of the vaccination passport for public events.

The law was passed on Sunday by France’s National Assembly. And, this Monday, the current Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, said that there will be no exception. Thus, any “special medical permission”, such as the one that the world’s number 1 had obtained, albeit temporarily, in Australia is already ruled out.

“The vaccination passport has been adopted. As soon as the law is enacted, it becomes mandatory to enter public buildings such as stadiums, theaters or halls for all French or foreign spectators, practitioners and professionals”, said Maracineanu in his social networks. .

“Many thanks to the sports movement for the work of convincing the last few unvaccinated members. We will work together to preserve competitions and be the ambassadors of these measures at an international level”, added the minister.

In a statement, the ministry reinforced Maracineanu’s words. “This applies to anyone who is a spectator or professional sportsman. This is until further notice. Now, even though there is a concern, Roland Garros it’s in may. The situation may change by then and we hope it will be more favourable. So let’s see. But clearly there will be no exception.”

Djokovic admitted he didn’t get the covid-19 vaccine when landing in Australia last week. He tried to enter the country to compete for the australian open, which began Sunday night, Brasília time, with a “special medical permit” obtained with the support of Tennis Australia, the national tennis federation, and the Victorian State Government.

Two panels of doctors reportedly released the permit because the Serb contracted Covid-19 in December. And, according to the initial rules communicated by Tennis Australia to tennis players, a recent infection with the virus would fall under the exception rules to enter the country even without taking the vaccine.

But Australian border authorities did not accept the argument. The Australian government even publicly announced that it had warned Tennis Australia back in November that recent infection would not be accepted as a justification for “special permission”. The confusion generated two visa cancellations for Djokovic, two court hearings and the final deportation decision on Sunday.

Shortly after the court decision that determined the tennis player’s departure from the country, Djokovic’s father, Srdan, mocked the situation and said: “See you in Paris”. At that time, France had not yet decided on the vaccine passport. With the decision, the world number 1 will be able to return to a Grand Slam, if he doesn’t want to be vaccinated, only at Wimbledon in June.

England does not require a vaccination passport, but the prime minister Boris Johnson said he was totally in favor of the immunizer when asked about the case Djokovic, last week. “All I can say on the subject of Novak Djokovic is that I believe in vaccination and I understand it to be fantastic,” said the politician.