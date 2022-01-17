Djokovic won’t be able to play Roland Garros without vaccine, says French government | sneakers

Novak Djokovic will not be able to play at Roland Garros if he does not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19. On Sunday, the French parliament passed a law that requires the vaccine certificate for circulation in public places, including stadiums and sports halls.

This Monday, the French Ministry of Sport said that there will be no opening for exceptions. Djokovic was deported from Australia after the local justice maintained the cancellation of the Serbian tennis player’s visa for not having been vaccinated.

1 of 2 Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Airport — Photo: Reuters Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Airport (Photo: Reuters)

– The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is enacted, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass. This applies to everyone who is a spectator or professional sportsman. This is valid until further notice. Now, even if there is a concern, Roland Garros is in May. The situation may change by then and we hope it will be more favourable. So let’s see. But clearly there will be no exception,” the ministry said in a statement.

Under Australian immigration laws, Djokovic could not return to the country for the next three years after his visa was cancelled. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, says the 34-year-old Serb could be allowed to return under “the right circumstances”.

“The ban extends for a period of three years, but there is an opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered,” he said in an interview with Australian radio.

During the trial, Australian government lawyer Stephen Lloyd argued that Novak Djokovic’s presence in Australia could influence others because he is a celebrity. In Lloyd’s view, the tennis player “rightly or wrongly” is endorsing an anti-vaccine view.

Also according to the lawyer, the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, does not need to wait for evidence that Djokovic is influencing people to cancel his visa, if there is only that risk.

2 of 2 Novak Djokovic heads to trial in Australia — Photo: Diego Fedele/Getty Images Novak Djokovic heads to trial in Australia — Photo: Diego Fedele/Getty Images

The defense of the number 1 in the world says that Djokovic did not campaign against vaccination despite having publicly positioned himself against the mandatory vaccine against Covid. Immunization is a requirement for participation in the Australian Open, but the tennis player was granted a medical exemption permit granted by Grand Slam organizers for having been infected with the coronavirus in December.

At Saturday’s trial, Djokovic’s lawyers claimed the Australian minister failed to consider the consequences of canceling the tennis player’s visa. The Australian government representative responded by stating that Alex Hawke was aware of everything his decision could entail, particularly regarding anti-vaccination activists. Stephen Lloyd added that the minister was also aware of the consequences if he did not cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa.

The hearing, which took place at the Australian Federal Court in Melbourne, was interrupted for an hour so that those present could have lunch. Before the strike, however, representatives of both sides (Djokovic and the Australian government) made their arguments known. While the tennis player’s defense struggled for the visa to be reinstated, the Australian authorities defended its cancellation, as well as the ban on the Serbian from the Australia Open and his deportation from the country.

It is worth noting that last Wednesday, the Serbian admitted that he had not completed isolation after testing positive for Covid and that there was an error in filling out the form presented at immigration. In addition, the German magazine Der Spiegel raised suspicions about the tennis player’s exams.