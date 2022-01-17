January 16, 2022 | 10:22

Dnit closes access on stretch of BR-381

The department cleared vegetation to gain access to the interdicted place, but with the insistence of drivers to use the stretch, which has no traffic stability, the municipality decided to block access.

Update at 5:18 pm

Blockade was made to prevent cars from passing through the site.

This Saturday afternoon (15th), work began on opening a detour at Km 321 of the BR-381, in Nova Era. 100 meters, in the vicinity of the Siribi Colonial restaurant, caused the total destruction of the lane, completely blocking traffic.

So far there is no detour available on the stretch, the machines of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) only cleared the vegetation to gain access to the site, but the terrain is not stable for traffic clearance, informed the Minas Gerais Highway Police. . Because of the insistence of some drivers to use the area opened by the Dnit to cross the highway, the municipality closed access this Sunday afternoon (16), with physical barriers.

Disclosure

Dnit started work on Saturday

The stretch of highway remains completely closed and, so far, there is also no forecast of release of the detour that started to be opened on Saturday.

Some cars drive on nearby dirt roads and there is no truck detour. The alternative route towards Belo Horizonte is as follows: Ipatinga/Caratinga (BR116)/Realeza (BR262) /João Monlevade (BR381)

Construtora Brasil, under the supervision of Dnit, began work on opening the diversion at the site.

The opening service for a bypass began on Saturday, as shown in the video below:



