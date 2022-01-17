Do you like to chat a lot on WhatsApp? App launches amazing function

THE Whatsapp promises to bring even more news in 2022. In addition to the functions of accelerating audio and messages that self-destruct, launched last year, the company intends to innovate even more, this time thinking about making life easier for those who talk a lot through the app.

It is about possibility to continue listening to received audios even leaving a conversation and entering a different one. The feature is still under development and has recently started testing by Android and iOS users.

The announcement of the novelty was made by the portal WABetaInfo, specializing in anticipating the messenger’s features and bringing you first-hand information about what’s to come on WhatsApp.

New WhatsApp function is long awaited by those who talk a lot

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature began to be used by those who have the test version of the messenger, WhatsApp Beta. The idea, at this point, is to identify possible flaws that can be corrected before releasing it to the rest of the user base.

A screenshot released by the portal shows how the tool will work, considered a hand in the wheel for those who chat a lot on WhatsApp. As soon as the user starts listening to an audio, he can return to his chat list through a new interface without interrupting the playback.

Check out the print of the screen that shows the audio running at the top and the list of chats just below:

In other words, contrary to what happens today, the new interface has the possibility to pause, resume, exit and advance an audio with much greater freedom. The proposal is to offer more agility in the communication process of those who need to do more than one thing at the same time.

The function, reinforcing, is still in the testing phase. The application uses this technique before releasing any news to the general public. However, considering the company’s history, after being announced, most features end up officially coming out a few months later on the platform.