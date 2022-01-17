Do you stay or leave Flamengo? Gabigol posts a message on Twitter indicating his future

Credit: Flamengo / Alexandre Vidal

the attacker gabigol posted a message on his official Twitter account on Sunday night (16) and that left the fans of the Flamengo very hopeful for his permanence in the carioca club.

Gabigol has been speculated in recent days at West Ham and also at Newcastle, both from England, but indicated that he is staying at Flamengo, at least for now, in the cryptic post.

“Fall down,” the striker posted on Twitter. Or “Fica”, in the translation from Spanish to Portuguese.

The fans of Flamengo celebrated the message in the comments of this tweet, while other netizens thought that Gabigol could be referring to some other red-black athlete, such as the Uruguayan Arrascaeta, who has not yet renewed his contract, or Michael, who has received an official proposal to leave.

if it falls. — Gabi (@gabigol) January 17, 2022

The message was very reminiscent of defender Piqué with Neymar, in 2017. The Brazilian striker was defending Barcelona and was being speculated at PSG, when the Spanish player posted a photo of both on Instagram with the same caption, “se falls”.

Many imagined that Piqué was staking out Neymar’s permanence at Barça, which ended up not happening. A few days later, the Brazilian ended up agreeing with the French club, where he remains to this day.

READ TOO

Formula 1: In cryptic post, Mercedes hints at Lewis Hamilton’s future

Sensitive makes important prediction about the life of striker Neymar for 2022

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Goodbye Sportv! Commentator leaves Grupo Globo to assume position at Botafogo

After leaving Cruzeiro, Fábio enters the sights of the Brasileirão club

Corinthians? Diego Costa says goodbye to Atlético-MG and gets free close to defining future

Matheus Cavichioli speaks out after having discovered heart problem

Palmeiras defines strategy not to lose Endrick to European clubs