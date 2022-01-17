Dollar leaves highs against real with positive surprise in China and IBC-Br data By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The US dollar began to hover around stability against the real on Monday, moving away from the day’s highs as investors around the world reacted to positive data on the Chinese economy and assessed the prospects of interest rate hikes in United States.

In Brazil, market agents digested data showing that the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), indicator of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), registered an increase of 0.69% in November compared to October. [nL1N2TX0UY]

At 10:06 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.09%, to 5.5076 reais on sale, after rising 0.50% at the maximum of the day, to 5.5400 reais on sale.

On B3 (SA:), at 10:06 (Brasília time), the first maturity contract was down 0.49%, at 5.5250 reais.

This morning’s move was in line with the performance against a basket of strong pairs, which oscillated between stability and slightly higher.

Data from Monday showed the Chinese economy grew 8.1% last year – the best expansion since 2011 – above the forecast of 8.0%. The pace was well above the government’s target of “above 6%” and the revised 2020 expansion of 2.2%.

“This morning, global markets are up on the back of positive surprises with indicators of Chinese economic activity,” economists at Bradesco (SA:) said in a report, although they said reduced liquidity due to the US holiday and caution regarding the pandemic limited asset gains.

Traders around the world also continued to monitor the market outlook for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Last week, US inflation data in line with forecasts cooled more aggressive bets on monetary policy, with most experts now predicting 3-4 rises in borrowing costs in 2022.

Higher interest rates in the US tend to reduce the attractiveness of risky assets, such as emerging market currencies, by raising the yield on US bonds.

Here, the IBC-Br came in slightly above the expectation of economists consulted by Reuters, for an expansion of 0.65%. The November high comes after four straight declines and at the strongest pace since February, pointing to some economic recovery towards the end of 2021, according to Central Bank data.

But there are still reasons for caution at home. Victor Beyruti, economist at Guide Investimentos, drew attention in a note to the strike of civil servants scheduled for Tuesday, amid pressure from various categories of civil servants for salary readjustments.

This “can still generate a relevant fiscal impact,” said Beyruti.

In the last session, on Friday, the spot dollar dropped 0.29% to 5.5125 reais on sale, the lowest level since November 16 of last year (5.4999 reais), accumulating a low of 2.12% in the week .

In this trading session, the Central Bank will auction up to 17 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of March 2, 2022.

