Dominique rubs Luísa’s face in the gravel in Nos Tempos do Imperador: ‘Amante’ · TV News

Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) will throw in the face of Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) everything that is stored in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The boy has known for some time that his mother has an affair with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), and when she tries to get back together with the heir, he won’t be at all inviting: “The emperor doesn’t want you anymore?”, he’ll shoot. in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes that will be shown on the 20th , the young man will be organizing the exhibition of national objects in Europe together with Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella). Excited, he will suggest sending photographs of Rio de Janeiro. The empress, delighted, will praise the idea, agreeing at first.

The moment will be interrupted by Celestina (Bel Kutner), who will open the doors of the empress’s museum. From behind the lady-in-waiting, the Countess of Barral will appear, exasperated, screaming for her son. She will only remember to greet and bow to the monarch when she is in the middle of the room.

“Dominique! I’m sorry, your majesty, for my entry… Dominique gave me a horrible scare, I woke up and he wasn’t home”, he will justify himself. Eugenio’s son (Thierry Tremouroux) will not be pleased to receive the matriarch. “You are embarrassing me in front of the empress”, he will accuse.

Teresa will try to calm the mood in the room. She will ask the boy to look for a book in the library and will advise her rival. Be patient with Dominique, he just lost his father at the most difficult time for boys, which is when they become men.”

Dominique overheard a conversation and discovered

“You can’t imagine how hard I’ve been trying, but he fights with me without needing a reason. I’ve done everything since I returned to Paris, but the more I try to get closer, the more my son moves away from me”, says Luísa.

The empress will not miss the opportunity to send a hint to the “usurper” of her girls. “I know what you’re going through. I know how difficult it is for our children to reject us,” he said.

Emperor’s lover

Back home, Luísa will try a new approach to getting closer to her son: kissing the boy’s ass. “You don’t need to praise me so much. And please, don’t ever make me go through that embarrassment again, it was ridiculous to have gone after me. What will the empress think?”, the young man will say.

“I’m sorry, I was worried. I need to stop seeing you as a boy. It’s just that sometimes I miss when you liked me. Come and give your mother a hug”, he will ask.

Dominique will look down on her mother, refusing to grant her request. Mariana Ximenes’ character, however, will not give up:

Dominique, don’t be cruel! I love you so much, my son! You don’t know how I suffered when your father took you to Europe, I didn’t want to, but he convinced me that it would be better for your education. The Paris school was much better. Please give me a chance! We can start over from now on.

And that’s where the bomb will go off. “From now on, why? The emperor does not

Do you want more?”, Dominique will answer. “What?”, the woman will ask, shocked. “I know why you chose to stay in Brazil. You are the emperor’s lover.”

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela now enters its final stretch, and will be replaced by Além da Illusion at 6pm.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and also in other soap operas that are on the air.