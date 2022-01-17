Dommo (DMMO3) informs that Prisma has reached 47.21% of the capital and may have control; stock rises up to 26%

2 mins ago

Dommo (DMMO3) reported having received from the manager Prisma Capital a relevant share acquisition notice through which Prisma informs that vehicles under its discretionary management will jointly become holders of common shares issued by the company representing 47 .21% of its voting and total capital stock.

With the news, at 10:35 am (Brasília time), assets jumped 17.78%, to R$0.53, after reaching R$0.57, or an advance of 26.7%. It is worth mentioning the low face value of the assets, leading to significant percentage variations with any change in the cents of the securities.

As a result of the non-exercise of the preemptive right to subscribe for the shares issued in the capital increase by the vast majority of the company’s shareholders, the holders of capitalized credits will receive part of the new shares and a cash value, to which new shares were attributed in an amount corresponding to the amounts contributed to the company within the scope of the capital increase.

In view of this, the vehicles managed by Prisma and which were holders of part of the capitalized credits within the scope of the Capital increase will receive 162,043,248 New Shares, representing 31.79% of Dommo’s total and voting capital.

This percentage, given the dispersion of shares issued by the company, can ensure the power of control, says the company.

Prisma also informs that it intends to meet with the current management of the company to decide on possible changes to its management and that the company evaluate strategic options in its sector of activity.

