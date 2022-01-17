Doses, public and fines: learn about the new rules of the vaccine passport approved in France | World

After several weeks of debate, the French Parliament definitively approved this Sunday (16) the controversial bill that replaces the current health passport with a vaccination pass valid for people over 16 years of age.

The government was in a hurry to adopt the new rules. Affected by the wave of the omicron variant, France recorded 280,000 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

See too: Austria will become the first country in Europe to have mandatory vaccination against Covid-19

THE text was approved in the National Assembly with 215 votes in favour, 58 against and seven abstentions. Socialist opposition deputies intend to refer the matter to the Constitutional Council so that “fundamental freedoms” are respected, which will delay the enactment of the bill for a few days.

The government wants the law to come into effect as soon as possible, given the increase in cases caused by the omicron variant.

With an average of 300,000 daily infections in the last week, the Executive expects start the vaccination pass requirement around January 20th.

The passport will prevent the unvaccinated from having access to various spaces, such as trains, restaurants, theaters and cinemas. You will need to have a complete immunization schedule, except to access health services and nursing homes. The current pass included the possibility of testing negative for Covid-19 or having recently overcome the disease.

the new document will only be required from the age of 16, while minors between the ages of 12 and 15 will continue to be required to have their current health passport.

In addition, the vaccination pass will be implemented gradually. People who have started the immunization course, as well as those who have not yet received the booster dose seven months after the second dose, may have a negative test result instead of the vaccination pass.

Property managers will be able to request a photo ID to verify that the various certificates match. This control will be authorized when there are “serious reasons” to believe that the person is displaying suspicious documents.

Frauds will be punished with heavy fines

Any fraudulent possession of a health passport (whether forged or borrowed from a third party) may be punished with a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of €45,000, approximately R$284,000.

That The penalty will be extended to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000, approximately R$473,000, if the person implicated in the fraud presents several forged documents.

However, the law provides for some flexibility: if the offender receives the missing dose of immunizer within 30 days from the date of the offence, he or she may escape these sentences.

The approved bill also provides for penalties for companies that do not respect government recommendations on remote work. The offending company could be sentenced to an administrative fine of up to €500 per employee, around R$3,200. In exceptional circumstances, the sanction can reach €50,000, around R$315,000.

Bill sparked tension in Parliament

The implementation of the vaccination pass was scheduled for January 15, but it was delayed due to differences between deputies and senators about the versions of the rule.

Also contributing to the delay in the final adoption were statements by President Emmanuel Macron, who said he wanted to bother the unvaccinated until the end. Macron used the vulgar expression that he intended to “piss off the unvaccinated” to the end.

These words were interpreted as a lack of respect by the head of state towards a portion of the population and triggered reactions from opposition politicians and the ruling majority in the Assembly.