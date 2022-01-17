Draw defines clashes of the first phase of Copa Intelbras do Brasil

With the definition of the duels, teams also know the draw if they qualify in the competition

The clashes of the first phase of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil 2022 are set! In a draw held this Monday (17), 80 clubs got to know their clashes at the opening of the competition and, in addition, the duels were defined in the next stage of the competition.

In this phase of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil, the duels will be played in a single game, with the team with the worst positioning in the Ranking (pots E, F, G and H). The winner of the match automatically qualifies for the next phase, and the visiting team (best ranked) will have the advantage of a tie.

Check out the clashes, along with the 20 brackets defined for the next phase:

First Phase of the Intelbras Cup of Brazil 2022



*Winner of the match will be home in the Second Phase

key 1

Moto Club x Chapecoense*

Icasa x Tombense

key 2

Bahia de Feira vs Coritiba

Porto Alegre vs Paraná*

key 3

Mirassol vs Gremio

Azuriz vs Botafogo-SP*

key 4

URT x Avail*

Ceilândia vs Londrina

key 5

Union Rondonopolis vs Atlético-GO*

Nova Venecia x Railway

key 6

Porto Velho x Youth

Real Northwest x Worker*

key 7

Railway vs Vasco da Gama

Gremio Anapolis vs Juazeirense*

key 8

Atletico BA vs CSA*

Train x Paysandu

key 9

São Raimundo-RR vs Ceará*

Tuna Luso vs Gremio Novorizontino

key 10

ASA x Cuiabá

Lizard vs Figueirense*

key 11

Altos x Sport

Costa Rica vs ABC*

key 12

Sousa vs Goiás*

Nova Iguaçu vs Criciúma

key 13

Globe x International*

Humaitá vs Brasiliense

key 14

Rio Branco vs Vila Nova

Marica x Guarani*

key 15

Sergipe x Cruzeiro

Tuntum vs Round Round*

key 16

Portuguese x CRB*

Worker x Sampaio Corrêa

key 17

Campinense vs Sao Paulo*

Sao Raimundo-AM vs Manaus

key 18

Cascavel x Ponte Preta

Tocantinópolis x Nautico*

key 19

Willow x Santos

Fluminense vs Oeste*

key 20

Castanhal vs Vitória*

Gloria x Brazil