Draw defines clashes of the first phase of Copa Intelbras do Brasil

With the definition of the duels, teams also know the draw if they qualify in the competition
The clashes of the first phase of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil 2022 are set! In a draw held this Monday (17), 80 clubs got to know their clashes at the opening of the competition and, in addition, the duels were defined in the next stage of the competition.
In this phase of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil, the duels will be played in a single game, with the team with the worst positioning in the Ranking (pots E, F, G and H). The winner of the match automatically qualifies for the next phase, and the visiting team (best ranked) will have the advantage of a tie.
Check out the clashes, along with the 20 brackets defined for the next phase:
First Phase of the Intelbras Cup of Brazil 2022
*Winner of the match will be home in the Second Phase
key 1
Moto Club x Chapecoense*
Icasa x Tombense
key 2
Bahia de Feira vs Coritiba
Porto Alegre vs Paraná*
key 3
Mirassol vs Gremio
Azuriz vs Botafogo-SP*
key 4
URT x Avail*
Ceilândia vs Londrina
key 5
Union Rondonopolis vs Atlético-GO*
Nova Venecia x Railway
key 6
Porto Velho x Youth
Real Northwest x Worker*
key 7
Railway vs Vasco da Gama
Gremio Anapolis vs Juazeirense*
key 8
Atletico BA vs CSA*
Train x Paysandu
key 9
São Raimundo-RR vs Ceará*
Tuna Luso vs Gremio Novorizontino
key 10
ASA x Cuiabá
Lizard vs Figueirense*
key 11
Altos x Sport
Costa Rica vs ABC*
key 12
Sousa vs Goiás*
Nova Iguaçu vs Criciúma
key 13
Globe x International*
Humaitá vs Brasiliense
key 14
Rio Branco vs Vila Nova
Marica x Guarani*
key 15
Sergipe x Cruzeiro
Tuntum vs Round Round*
key 16
Portuguese x CRB*
Worker x Sampaio Corrêa
key 17
Campinense vs Sao Paulo*
Sao Raimundo-AM vs Manaus
key 18
Cascavel x Ponte Preta
Tocantinópolis x Nautico*
key 19
Willow x Santos
Fluminense vs Oeste*
key 20
Castanhal vs Vitória*
Gloria x Brazil