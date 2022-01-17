Duda Reis and Gui Araujo exchange indirect after alleged breakup

It seems that the relationship between Duda Reis, 20, and Gui Araujo, 34, has come to an end. After enjoying New Year’s Eve together, the actress used her social media to vent about not having had much luck in her relationships.

“I didn’t have a bad finger for a male, I had a really bad hand. Now I took that hand off and put a new one on it so I could start over and I promise that this year I only bring pride and victories, okay girls. The nuclear plant is over here”, she wrote. her on Twitter.

After Duda’s outburst, the former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV) also spoke out, causing fans to interpret it as a possible indirect.

“The moment I start showing the things I live / go through, I want to see the “fairy tale” remain the same. I’m tired of being quiet paying for things that don’t correspond to me, will 2022 be like this? Different from 2021, let’s work only with proofs now! I have no problems dealing with my mistakes and defects, unlike the “perfect virtual beings”, this doesn’t bother me, it’s part of the evolution that some refuse to accept!”, began Gui, in a sequence of publications .

In another publication, the influencer and Anitta’s ex asks followers not to believe everything that appears on social media.

“Although this all sounds like a big soap opera, it doesn’t! It’s about real lives, so don’t believe everything you see on social media, we’re going to deal with facts, mainly because the goal most of the time is just to “engage”. Affective responsibility “Practice, have a good Sunday everyone! I try to give due value to each person in my life! And never compare or generalize in anything! Not to allow in “practice” that they do this to me!”, he concluded.

With the publications, netizens reflected a possible exchange of indirect from the ex-couple. “Duda Reis was beautiful and beautiful enjoying with Gui Araújo, now that it’s over, he’s going to say something to come out on top. I know Gui Araujo’s history”, opined one. “Duda Reis and Gui Araujo pining each other, patience”, commented another.