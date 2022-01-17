Eduardo Bolsonaro praises Djokovic for not getting vaccinated: ‘world leader’

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), praised Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, deported this Sunday (16) from Australia for trying to enter the country without being vaccinated against covid-19.

“If he won the Melbourne Grand Slam, Serbian Djokovic would beat Roger Federer and become the greatest Grand Slam champion of all time. He chose freedom and today he becomes a world leader in this area, while bizarre videos from Australia flood the internet”, said the federal deputy.

The message was published on the politician’s pages on different social networks. Eduardo Bolsonaro has already opposed vaccination against covid-19 at various times, in a position that goes against the recommendation of scientists around the world.

In a virtual meeting with Serbian athletes held in April 2020, Djokovic was emphatic in taking a stand against the vaccine requirement. “Personally, I’m against vaccination and I don’t want someone forcing me to be vaccinated to travel,” he said.

deported

Djokovic saw the Australian Justice reject the appeal of his defense and maintain the suspension of the entry visa to the country. After the hearing, the reigning champion of the tournament was deported. He took a flight from Melbourne airport to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The tennis player entered Australia on January 5 without getting vaccinated, presented a medical exemption and claimed he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16. Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory.

The athlete will be replaced at the Australian Open by Italian Salvatore Caruso (150th in the world).