“El Turco”, Antonio Mohamed arrives in BH and sends a message to the Galo fans: “A great one from America”

The coach arrives at Atlético-MG to fill the vacancy left by Cuca after being champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil

Atlético-MG started preparing for the next season and the team is already working behind the scenes to form the 2022 squad. In this sense, Atlético-MG has already announced some reinforcements for the season, they are: defender Diego Godín, striker Ademir, striker Fábio Gomes and coach Antonio Mohamed (who arrives to replace Cuca).

The new coach of Atlético-MG arrives at the team to take the place of Cuca, who was champion of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, but ended up leaving Galo for personal reasons. Antonio Mohamed or “El Turco”, as he likes to be called, is Argentinian and has been free on the market since leaving Monterrey in November 2020. The coach’s style of play caught the attention of Galo’s board, which weighed heavily. in hiring.

The last announced reinforcement of Galo, coach Antonio Mohamed, landed early this Sunday afternoon at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, and has already sent a message to the Galo fans. “I’m very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to direct a great one in America. Greetings to all the Atletico Massa. I’ve been promising a lot of work, with great expectation to continue the work with titles, which Cuca achieved in 2021. I’m very happy to be here. Work from tomorrow. Work”, said the coach.

Atlético-MG is on vacation until the 17th of January, when the pre-season of the Minas Gerais team should start, in Cidade do Galo. Next season, the team will face the Supercopa do Brasil, the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brasileirão, the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. Thus, Antonio Mohamed’s Galo is scheduled to debut on January 26, for the Campeonato Mineiro, against Villa Nova.