‘El Turco’ Mohamed arrives in BH, quotes Cuca and sends a message to the fans; Look

New Galo coach, Antonio Mohamed landed this Sunday (16) in Minas Gerais and starts working this Monday (17)

Antonio Mohamed, new technician Atlético-MG, is already in Belo Horizonte. ‘El Turco‘ landed at Confins International Airport, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Minas Gerais, on Sunday afternoon (16).

After disembarking and going through customs, Mohamed made a first speech to the press at the airport. In the statement, the 51-year-old coach cited Cuca, who asked to leave the Rooster after winning the Brazilian championship and the Brazil’s Cup in 2021.

“I am very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to command a great American. Greetings to all the athletican masses. I have been promising a lot of work and, thus, continuing the work with titles, as Cuca did in 2021. I am very happy to be here. work from tomorrow”.

‘El Turco’ was announced by Atlético last Thursday (13) and, as he himself said when he disembarked, will take over the team this Monday (17). The Argentine has been without a club since being sacked from the Monterrey, from Mexico, in 2020. His contract with Galo will be for one year with the possibility of renewal for another one.