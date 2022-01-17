El Turco ordered ‘Panic masks’ for lecture before facing Rooster in 2013 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético



Coach Antonio Mohamed landed this Sunday (16), in Belo Horizonte, to introduce himself to Atlético and, this Monday (17) to have the first contact with the players, who return to Cidade do Galo after 30 days of vacation. The Argentine was welcomed by few fans in Confins and also gave his first speech to the press.

In 2013, when he was in charge of Tijuana-MÉX, El Turco had Galo as an opponent in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and saw the “Miracle of Horto” happen, in loco, when Victor saved a penalty kick from Duvier Riascos, already in the outing. of the lights, and he became “Saint” for the Atletico fans that May 30, in the confrontation played at Arena Independência. That night, Mohamed starred in a scene that, until now, few people knew about.

To scare the Mexicans, Atlético’s fans campaigned on social media for everyone to buy the “Panic mask” (American film) and go to Independência with it on their face. This Sunday, reporter Thiago Reis reported a very curious fact throughout the Bola Premiada program.

In a conversation with Marcos Lúcio, who had provided an advisory service (logistics) for the Tijuana delegation at that time, he said that, hours before the game, Mohamed asked for 10 masks to be bought. The reason? The coach wanted to use it during the conversation with the athletes in the locker room, a few minutes before the ball rolled.

During the lecture, the now Atlético coach wore the mask, asked other members of the commission to do the same and asked Riascos and company: “Are you scared? Will you be scared when you enter the stadium and see the fans wearing this mask?” .

Despite the elimination, Tijuana, in fact, didn’t feel the pressure coming from Horto’s chairs, being a very tough opponent and that valued, and a lot, that classification of the team then commanded by Cuca, who ended up being crowned champion, two months later. .

