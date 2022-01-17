Elisa helps Pilar escape Solano López in Nos Tempos do Imperador: ‘Obsessed’ TV News

Elisa Lynch (Lana Rhodes) will help Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) escape Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The first lady will make the decision after realizing the harassment of the president of Paraguay against the doctor in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “Obsessed”, the Irishwoman will say.

In the scenes scheduled to air in next Monday’s chapter (24), the woman will catch her husband trying to grab the doctor and will decide to help her escape the camp. “Solano is obsessed, this is not going to end well. I’ll have to get rid of you”, Elisa will say.

The Irishwoman will then make a ponytail and cut the locks of Samuel’s bride (Michel Gomes) with a knife. “My hair! Why did you cut my hair?”, the girl will react in shock.

A little later, the young woman will appear dressed as a soldier of the Paraguayan troops, with her hair shorter. Worried, Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will question whether Elisa thinks the cover will work.

“I hope so. If they find out it’s a woman, it won’t last long, alone in this war”, will advise the first lady, saying goodbye to the health professional. “Thank you for saving my life”, will thank Pilar to the “guardian angel”.

Solano’s wife, however, will minimize the feat and claim that she took such action because of her own marriage. “I’m doing this for me, not for you. Go! And try to find this guy Samuel soon”, he will shoo.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

