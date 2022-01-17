Emirates shows how it did the scene of the A380 plane behind the flight attendant at the ‘top of the world’

Scenes from the video you watch next in this article





At the end of last week, the airline Emirates returned to attract the attention of the world with an “update” of an advertising campaign that had been a considerable success in the middle of last year.

In 2021, she had placed on top of the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – the stunt double Nicole Smith-Ludvik as a flight attendant, who presented phrases through posters in the impressive scene more than 800 meters away. height.

Then, the iconic scene of the flight attendant with posters at the “top of the world” was stamped on one of Emirates’ Airbus A380s, in a special livery promoting the Expo Dubai world fair, and as we saw last Friday, the company has now returned. to place the stunt double in the building, however, this time including the large plane passing behind her.

And today, January 17th, Emirates presents a new “behind the scenes” video, showing and explaining details about the work done for the shooting of this second campaign.





As you can see in the images below, in the sequence of messages the company describes:

The campaign attracted the attention of the world

So we painted a plane

And after meticulous planning

And the highest security protocols

we did it again

only better

It may seem easy

But to get that scene for our new campaign

We flew 11 times

Around the Burj Khalifa

At a speed of 145 knots (268 km/h)

In case you are wondering

This is really slow for an A380

And although it may seem quite close

It was actually 0.5 mile (800 meters) away

And on the top level of the building

We then took a tour of Dubai

And we flew over the amazing Al Wasl Plaza





