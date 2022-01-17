Emirates shows how it did the scene of the A380 plane behind the flight attendant at the ‘top of the world’

At the end of last week, the airline Emirates returned to attract the attention of the world with an “update” of an advertising campaign that had been a considerable success in the middle of last year.
In 2021, she had placed on top of the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – the stunt double Nicole Smith-Ludvik as a flight attendant, who presented phrases through posters in the impressive scene more than 800 meters away. height.
Then, the iconic scene of the flight attendant with posters at the “top of the world” was stamped on one of Emirates’ Airbus A380s, in a special livery promoting the Expo Dubai world fair, and as we saw last Friday, the company has now returned. to place the stunt double in the building, however, this time including the large plane passing behind her.
And today, January 17th, Emirates presents a new “behind the scenes” video, showing and explaining details about the work done for the shooting of this second campaign.
As you can see in the images below, in the sequence of messages the company describes:
The campaign attracted the attention of the world
So we painted a plane
And after meticulous planning
And the highest security protocols
we did it again
only better
It may seem easy
But to get that scene for our new campaign
We flew 11 times
Around the Burj Khalifa
At a speed of 145 knots (268 km/h)
In case you are wondering
This is really slow for an A380
And although it may seem quite close
It was actually 0.5 mile (800 meters) away
And on the top level of the building
We then took a tour of Dubai
And we flew over the amazing Al Wasl Plaza
If you haven’t seen or want to see the result of this second campaign again, click here to access and watch the final video.