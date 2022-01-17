England’s oldest couple celebrates 81 years of marriage





The oldest couple is in celebration! When Ron and Joyce announced their engagement in 1941, they were told by many friends that the union would not last long. And it’s a good thing they didn’t care too much about it!

Today, 102-year-old Ron and 100-year-old Joyce celebrate the Oak Wedding, in honor of their 81st anniversary.

The couple is the oldest in the UK. They had two children and are great-grandparents.

Love at first sight

When the two met, Joyce was just 19 years old and, according to her, “fell in love at first sight”. Ron, who was 21, said he felt the same way.

At the time, Ron was serving in World War II, while Joyce was a supermarket employee. They faced various difficulties to stay together. But they persisted and it worked very well.

“My parents are a truly inspiring couple, not just to my brother and I, but to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Eileen, one of the daughters.

“You just need to spend time with them to know that they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of marriage.”

excellent feeling

For the couple, reaching 81 years of marriage is an excellent feeling.

“We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage, we know we are very fortunate to have achieved this incredible goal. It’s an excellent feeling. There is no boss in our relationship, we both give and take,” Joyce explained.

queen’s surprise

Last year, Ron and Joyce were surprised by a very special greeting card.

Queen Elizabeth forwarded a letter to the couple, talking about how beautiful their union is. Along with a card signed by the royals themselves.

“How wonderful to hear of your eightieth wedding anniversary on 4 January 2021. I hope you enjoy this wonderful occasion,” the Queen wrote.

With information from People