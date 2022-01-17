Englishman is killed by girlfriend in Indonesia while talking to family by video call – Monet

+



Matt Harper was murdered by his girlfriend, Emmy Pakpahan, while talking to his ex-wife and her daughter, via video conference

A crime that took place in Indonesia is reminiscent of the plot of horror films such as ‘The Hostel’ (2005) or even the most horrifying traps of the ‘Saw’ franchise. The English newspapers Daily Star and The Sun report that a British citizen named Matt Harper (48 years old) was murdered by his Indonesian girlfriend, in the hotel where he worked in the Asian country, during a video call with family members.

A father of two, Harper was video chatting with his ex-wife and her daughter when he was attacked by his partner, Emmy Pakpahan, at knifepoint.

The British press says that Emmy is in her 40s, born in Indonesia, but has a US passport because of a previous marriage. She and Harper have been in a relationship since July 2021.

Emmy Pakpahan is under arrest for the crime. Unaware that her boyfriend was on the video call at the time of the crime, with his ex-wife having witnessed the incident, she insisted on her innocence. The killer even shared a video on social media showing Harper shortly after her death, with her crying and saying she didn’t know what had happened.

“I do not know what happened. I don’t know, I don’t know,” says Pakpahan in the video reported by The Sun. Then, in another post on social media, she said: “I’m sad. In case you don’t hear from me, it’s not because I don’t want to talk, but because I need to process all this. Do not believe anything until the police release some information.”

Directed by filmmaker Eli Roth and produced by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, the first ‘The Hostel’ (2005) became a cult classic by showing two students from the United States who end up victims of a macabre game, broadcast over the internet, in which they have to fight to survive. . Watch the production trailer: