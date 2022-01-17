Even with pressure from the fans, the board will not invest high and adopts caution

Palmeiras should no longer introduce any player before the Club World Cup dispute. The tournament takes place between the 3rd and 12th of February in Abu Dahbi.

After getting close to Lucas Alario’s announcement, the board saw Bayer Leverkusen raise the demand and the deal was terminated. Abel Ferreira, who wanted a shirt 9, will play the World Cup with Rony, Deyverson and Rafael Navarro. The heavy striker will not arrive.

Leila Pereira and the new management of Palmeiras will adopt caution. The impacts of the pandemic are still visible in the club’s accounts. In addition, Palmeiras still has important debts and player installments. In the last week, the last installment of the purchase of Vitor Hugo was paid. Other athletes who are no longer in Verdão still need to be paid.

Palmeiras tried to bring in Valentin Taty Castellanos, Yuri Alberto and Pedro. None of the talks advanced.

So far, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Eduard Atuesta, defender Murilo and striker Rafael Navarro have been hired.

