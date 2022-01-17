Exchange rate framework: see what will impact your daily life and the operations of companies in Brazil – here and abroad

At the end of the day in 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned Brazil’s new Foreign Exchange Framework. Law 14,286, of December 30, 2021, modernizes the rules on foreign exchange transactions.

With the mechanism in place, opening current accounts in the country in dollars — both for individuals and companies — will be a future possibility, for example.

According to the Central Bank, the Framework consolidates more than 40 legal provisions that began to be edited almost a century ago.

The previous legislation, considered by specialists of archaic language, contained at least 400 articles. “The Framework is concise and has current language, which will bring a greater level of legal certainty to the matters dealt with”, says the BC.

Economist Alexandre Schwartsman, former director of international affairs at the BC, recently wrote in his column in InfoMoney, another milestone advance.

“If someone buys up to $500 from a friend ‘eventually and unprofessionally’, they should be happy to know that they will no longer break the law.”

This is what happens when someone returns from abroad and sells the dollars left over from the trip to someone else. But this type of operation, nowadays, is not considered legal, as Schwartsman pointed out.

The law that institutes the new exchange rate mechanisms in Brazil will only come into force in one year, the time necessary for the Central Bank to prepare the ground for the new reality.

The monetary institution, among other obligations, will be responsible for regulating operations, futures contracts and the organization and supervision of stock exchange and foreign exchange brokerages.

THE InfoMoney list what the Exchange Framework will bring about changes for you and for Brazilian companies. Check out:

Export

The Framework provides for the elimination of restrictions so that exporters can freely use their resources, in addition to having more financing mechanisms for buyers of their products.

Import

It will allow that, in the case of financed imports, the product does not need to physically enter the country before the start of payments.

Dollar bills in the country

The BC states that, gradually, it will be possible to expand this possibility to individuals and legal entities with the new Exchange Rate Framework in effect.

The monetary authority emphasizes that, for this, there must be “underlying economic benefits that allow for efficiency gains or risk reduction”, he says.

At the moment, only brokers, credit card administrators, insurance companies and tour operators can have a current account in dollars within the country.

Transactions between individuals

The Framework will allow the occasional and non-professional trading of foreign currency between individuals, with a limit of up to US$ 500. Today, this type of operation is considered illegal.

Money limit on international travel

The new mechanism will increase from R$10,000 to US$10,000 the cash limit that each passenger can carry when leaving Brazil or entering the country.

less bureaucracy

The Framework promises to reduce the operational and legal structures of foreign exchange market participants, with greater efficiency in the procedure of operations and in sending information determined by the Central Bank.

Account outside the country

Financial institutions authorized by the BC may allocate, invest and allocate, for credit and financing operations, in the country and abroad, funds raised here or abroad.

More exchange traders

The new rule will make it easier for the purchase and sale of foreign currency to be carried out by other financial agents, and not just by banks and brokers.

contracts

The Framework opens the possibility of payment in foreign currency of obligations due in the national territory and starts to allow payments of leasing contracts made between residents in Brazil, if the funds are raised abroad.

