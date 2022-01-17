Exit? Bruno Henrique’s agent addresses the future of the Flamengo striker

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Bruno Henrique caused astonishment in Flamengo fans, this Sunday (16), by posting a somewhat enigmatic message on social media. The striker appeared dressed in a Kevin Durant T-shirt with the following sentence: “Every exit is the entrance to another place.“.

Quickly, Flamengo fans were fearful of Bruno Henrique’s eventual departure. The player’s post even caught the attention of Everton striker Richarlison. Always in a good mood, shirt 7 played with the situation.

“Good!!! I just didn’t understand anything”, wrote the Brazilian, in a joking tone with his colleague.

It is worth remembering that Bruno Henrique’s contract, with Flamengo, is valid until 2023 with a termination penalty valued at 35 million euros (about R$ 221 million reais). According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Rubro-Negro guarantees that so far it has not received anything from abroad.

Bruno Henrique’s manager also spoke about the matter: ‘There’s nothing wrong with it’, replied Denis to Nicola. Flamengo follows its training routine this Monday and, at first, Bruno Henrique will be with the other teammates.

What about Michael?

Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, sent a proposal in recent days Flamengo to sign the 25-year-old striker. The amount offered would be around US$ 8 million, around R$ 45 million. In principle, the payment would be made in cash to take the player permanently. The information was initially published by the newspaper ‘O Dia’.

The figures were not exciting and Flamengo refused the onslaught. The decision came after internal debates between the technical committee and the board, who understand that the values ​​presented would be below ideal. The tendency is for a new onslaught to be made.

Kenedy, out of the plans, was returned to Chelsea, England.

READ TOO:

Flamengo’s desire, Salcedo makes an enigmatic post and stirs fans

Flamengo target, Salcedo may have another fate in the ball market

Sao Paulo or Flamengo? Toronto makes decision on Soteldo’s future

Mercado da Bola: Fla can close the exit of one more player for 2022

Fla makes contact with Douglas Costa and player makes decision for 2022