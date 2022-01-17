https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/tres-navios-tanque-transportando-combustivel-explodem-em-abu-dhabi-21049489.html

Explosions on tanker trucks and airport leave 3 dead and 6 injured in Abu Dhabi (VIDEO)

Explosions on tanker trucks and airport leave 3 dead and 6 injured in Abu Dhabi (VIDEO)

Parts of what appears to be drone wreckage were also found at the site, according to state news agency WAM. The Houthi movement… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-17T06:26-0300

2022-01-17T06:26-0300

2022-01-17T08:51-0300

international panorama

abu dhabi

fire

drone

Yemen

United Arab Emirates

sane

middle east and africa

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/17887518_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_6965b383693fde0392c94bdaf53362d3.jpg

According to information from WAM, the police in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, reported that the three oil transport trucks exploded in the Musaffah industrial zone. at Abu Dhabi airport. First video of the attack on Abu Dhabi airport and oil infrastructure in the Musaffah region. The fires continue to burn. According to Reuters, the Houthi group took over the two attacks on Monday (17) in Abu Dhabi. According to Asharq TV, the Saudi-led coalition caught drones being launched from Sanaa airport, in Yemen. Police suspect so far that the two incidents were caused by drone attacks. Three people were killed and six were injured, according to information released by local authorities. Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries invaded Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis took power in Sanaa. The coalition was created with the aim of restoring the deposed president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power, but the campaign of more than six years failed to expel the militants from the areas they occupied. The sides negotiated several ceasefires in 2018 and 2020, but the conflict resumed in 2021.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211120/houthis-afirmam-ter-atacado-base-militar-e-refinarias-de-petroleo-em-cidades-na-arabia-saudita-19965538.html

abu dhabi

Yemen

United Arab Emirates

sane

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/17887518_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_02b2ca83a8af3059f60b7f6ab0f48ce7.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

abu dhabi, fire, drone, yemen, united arab emirates, sanaa, middle east and africa