Family of Marília Mendonça, Maraisa, Lula: Why Naiara Azevedo is being ‘cancelled’ before ‘BBB 22’

The singer became a subject on social media after João Gustavo criticized her for wanting to release a song during confinement that she recorded with her sister, the Queen of Sofrência

THE “BBB 22” nor debuted and the participation of the singer Naiara Azevedo is already generating controversy. The confusion began after Marília Mendonça’s brother, singer João Gustavo, used social media to comment on the artist’s participation in Globo’s reality show, after it was announced that one of the artist’s strategies was to release a song that she recorded during confinement. with the Queen of Sorrow. “Congratulations, Naiara, I already knew that, you never deceived anyone. Everyone already knew you were going to join the ‘BBB’ to promote yourself, and I know you won’t get my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything to make sure you don’t stay inside this house. I won’t accept it, people, no one will win over her [Marília] no,” the singer posted on Twitter. The matter reverberated on social media and Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira, released a statement on behalf of the family.

“We are here with the mission of fulfilling Marília’s will, all the songs authorized by her in life will be released, as she wanted. What hurts us is using the media in a strategic way to force release, without even communicating with us. All artists have had the respect to come to us. We were never contacted by Naiara or anyone on her team,” he said in a statement. The family also made it clear that the songs that will be released after Marília’s death are the ones they know she was in agreement with: “We will always respect her wishes, other songs will still be released because it was her wish. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with this sort of thing on a daily basis. Don’t ask those who experience pain to conform with everything, because what we have is much greater, we deal with the loss of our daughter, sister and mother, it’s not just about the artist Marília Mendonça”.

Maraisa does not follow Naiara

Fans quickly noticed that Maraisa, who was one of Marília’s best friends, is not following Naiara on Instagram. While some believe that there was an unfollow after João Gustavo manifested, others claim that Maiara’s sister never followed the owner of the hit 50 Reais. wanted by Young pan, Maraisa’s press office did not comment on the matter.

political issues

Even before being confirmed on “BBB 22”, Naiara was already dividing opinions on social networks due to her political positioning. In January of last year, the singer participated, along with other sertanejos, in a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro and Secretary of Culture Mário Frias. After the photo of this meeting circulated on social media, she was heavily criticized by fans who do not support the current government. At the time, Naiara’s team declared that the meeting was to seek rights for the artistic class, which was greatly affected by the pandemic.

The singer is also being criticized this Sunday, 16, because of an old video that returned to circulate on social networks. In it, she calls PT politicians “corja” and makes fun of the former president’s disability Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The song that Naiara sings in the video was made during the period when the politician was being investigated by Lava Jato. A snippet of the song reads: “There was a knock at my house, 6 am, Marisa [Letícia, ex-primeira dama] opened the door in her bra. It was the Japanese from the Federal Police, he looked at my face and said: ‘You got it wrong’. They searched my living room, the pantry and the little room, they searched so much that they found my pinky”.