“Faustão na Band” will be 100% recorded; Band confirms

“Who knows, does it live” is the slogan that Fausto Silva, 73, has always used in his 34 years at TV Globo. And he was a master of it, because his forte is improvisation, wits and jokes in “real time”.

But in Band, Faustão will not do anything live. Not at least for the first few weeks. The program until further notice will be 100% recorded, including the premiere. Eventually (like today) he might even do some live intervention. But there is no obligation or forecast for this to occur.

Recording is also nothing new for the presenter, who had been making programs recorded at Globo.

The band confirms.

The expectation until today was that the program, which will last two hours, would have one hour recorded, with pictures, interviews, etc., and that the other hour would be live.

Concerned not to wear out the presenter in the first weeks and months, the Band decided to record it in full.

extra care

Faustão has had some health problems since last year and the idea is to preserve him as much as possible in this first season.

In June of last year, a urinary infection ended up taking him to the Albert Einstein Hospital. It was one of the only times he stopped recording “Domingão” on Globo.

Unfortunately it was one of the only times and the last that Faustão stayed at Globo.

After that, in an attitude that could be considered petty or ungrateful by Globo, he was taken off the air by the broadcaster and didn’t even have the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers after 34 years.

“Faustão na Band” premieres tonight at 8:30 pm, anchored by heavy sponsors such as Magazine Luiza.

The program will face real “quarrels” in the competition, such as the “National newspaper” (Globo) and soap operas both on Record and SBT. This is the time of best daily performance on the three stations.

