Fed, world economy and Brazil – Economy

When the world was under the Bretton Woods regime, with all countries at full employment, monetary expansion in the US caused both world monetary expansion and world inflation. Like exchange fluctuating, however, a monetary stimulus in the US weakens the dollar, whose counterpart is the appreciation of other currencies. The exchange rate works as a “shock absorber”, which, due to the fall in the prices of “tradable” goods, reduces inflation in other countries.

At the beginning of 2020, the fed brought the fed funds rate to 0.25% and simultaneously bought $2 trillion of treasuries and MBS. The consequence was the weakening of the dollar, whose counterpart was the appreciation of other currencies. By reducing inflation, the fall in the prices of “tradable” goods widened the space for lower interest rates, which at the time was very welcome.

However, the huge monetary and fiscal stimulus raised inflation in the US. Currently, all the indications given by the Fed are that the purchase of assets should end as early as March 2022, when the first of a sequence of three increases in the rate of the “fed funds” will take place. However, he also indicates that this movement will not be enough, and must be followed by a reduction in the stock of assets, that is, by a QE in reverse.

As the markets anticipate the Fed’s actions, the dollar has already reversed its movement, starting to strengthen, which has been causing the depreciation of other currencies. In short, we are witnessing an inverse movement to what happened in 2020. The removal of monetary stimulus by the Fed leads to restrictive monetary policies in all other countries, with particularly more serious effects in the most vulnerable emerging countries, which are many.

If in 2020 the Brazilian fiscal reaction had been contained within limits compatible with our degree of fiscal fragility, the depreciation of the real would have been smaller and, despite the rise in commodity prices, the breach of the inflation target would have been less intense. While some insist that the fiscal 2021 results were not bad, this is not the perception revealed by the risk premiums on the yield curve and in the real.

In 2020, Brazil benefited from a positive externality from the US, and now faces a negative externality. It will have to maintain tight monetary policy amid a slowdown in global growth, which raises the likelihood of a recession in 2022.

* FORMER PRESIDENT OF BC AND PARTNER OF AC PASTORE AND ASSOCIATES