FedEx wants to install anti-missile lasers on Airbus A321 cargo planes – Cavok Brasil

Express transport giant FedEx intends to equip some aircraft with military-style missile countermeasures, which could allow it to continue flying over contested areas that could otherwise be closed to air traffic, according to a document published by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The proposal initially requested by the transport giant in 2019 would be to allow the installation of a laser-based missile defense system on Airbus A321-200 planes. FedEx does not currently operate any Airbus A321 aircraft.

The FAA said it was still reviewing the proposal and would consider public comment. Airbus did not immediately comment.

In a notice of this “special condition” published on Friday, the FAA drily noted that its design standards for commercial cargo planes “did not provide that a design feature could project infrared laser energy out of the plane” and therefore , sought special approval for this in a “new design feature”. The proposed infrared laser system is intended to elude missiles fired from the ground.

The airline industry and various governments have faced the threat of shoulder-fired missile aircraft, known as Portable Air Defense Systems, or MANPADs, for decades. Some use infrared systems to target an aircraft’s engines.

“In recent years, in several incidents abroad, civil aircraft have been targeted by man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS),” the FAA said in its document. “The FedEx Missile Defense System directs infrared laser energy at an approaching missile in an effort to disrupt the missile’s tracking of the aircraft’s heat.”

The FAA has proposed conditions before considering approving the system, including assurance that it will prevent inadvertent operation on land, including during maintenance.

According to the US Department of State, more than 40 civil aircraft have been hit by MANPADs since the 1970s.

Efforts to combat the threat accelerated after two missiles narrowly missed an Arkia Israel Airlines Boeing 757 passenger jet on takeoff from Mombasa airport in November 2002.

In 2003, an Airbus A300 freighter piloted by DHL was damaged by MANPADs and forced to make an emergency landing in Baghdad.

In 2007 and 2008, FedEx participated in a US government trial of anti-missile technology for civil aircraft by installing Northrop Grumman’s Guardian countermeasures system on some commercial cargo flights, while BAE Systems said it had installed its JetEye system on an aircraft. from American Airlines.